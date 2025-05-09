Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 75,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This trade represents a 122.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCB opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.75. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

About United Community Banks

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.