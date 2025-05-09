Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 50,429 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) by 163.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,429 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.61. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $35.95.

Hawthorn Bancshares Increases Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 16.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $88,264.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 366,598 shares in the company, valued at $12,064,740.18. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.