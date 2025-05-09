Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Shares in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 89,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEBL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000.

WEBL stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

