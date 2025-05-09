Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases Shares of 70,733 Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,099,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,766 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,667,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,942,000 after buying an additional 833,533 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 923.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 456,026 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,215,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,191,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FESM opened at $29.76 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

