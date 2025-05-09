Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 516.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCOR opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $49.09.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

