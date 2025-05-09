Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 1,072.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 26,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,300,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $13.90 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $455.73 million, a P/E ratio of -277.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

