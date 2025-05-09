Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $2.36 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.0758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

