Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 136,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 40,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 95,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $50.35.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

