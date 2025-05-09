TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Shares of ON stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $378,312,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the first quarter valued at about $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 2,735.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after buying an additional 1,055,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after buying an additional 1,041,989 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

