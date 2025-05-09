The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stake Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,393,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,971,000 after purchasing an additional 631,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 466,795 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $17,692,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after acquiring an additional 269,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 715,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,681,000 after buying an additional 180,586 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

