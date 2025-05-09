The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,452,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,981,000 after acquiring an additional 77,894 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,240 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 754,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 151,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 278,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,904,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $950.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHEF. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.