The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $104.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $89.92 and a 52-week high of $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

