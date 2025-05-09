Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 142.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 370,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,342. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

TBPH opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of -0.10. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

