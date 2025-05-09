Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Holdings Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,109,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after purchasing an additional 211,129 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,924 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.39. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $146.52 million during the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

