Top Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 6th

Invesco QQQ, Wells Fargo & Company, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, Walt Disney, and Vertiv are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are publicly traded shares of banking institutions that give investors ownership in those banks’ equity. Their performance is driven by factors such as interest‐rate movements, loan credit quality, and regulatory changes. Investors often buy bank stocks for potential dividend income and exposure to the financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.14. 13,716,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,930,395. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.58.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.96. 6,598,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,500,494. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $240.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,927. The firm has a market cap of $698.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.84 and its 200 day moving average is $245.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $189.82 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. 9,653,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,136,607. The company has a market cap of $312.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.68. 595,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,775. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $532.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.23.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. 3,554,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,099,079. The company has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.09. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. 2,604,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963,209. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $155.84.

