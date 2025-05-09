Top Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – May 6th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, TeraWulf, Core Scientific, and Iris Energy are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models revolve around Bitcoin—such as mining firms, hardware manufacturers, payment processors or cryptocurrency exchanges—or that hold substantial Bitcoin reserves on their balance sheets. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements and the broader crypto-asset ecosystem without owning the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. 10,850,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,067,520. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,295,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,162,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 6.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. 10,265,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,761,232. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 4.74. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

CLSK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,317,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,178,059. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 11,743,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,769,522. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 3.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. 3,337,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,819,724. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. 4,253,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,752,757. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Recommended Stories