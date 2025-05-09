Top Water Stocks Worth Watching – May 7th

Coca-Cola, Home Depot, Trane Technologies, CRH, and Progressive are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies involved in the sourcing, treatment, distribution and management of water resources—ranging from municipal utilities and pipeline operators to equipment manufacturers and technology providers. Investors buy water stocks to gain exposure to the essential, highly regulated sector that benefits from rising demand, infrastructure investment and sustainability initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE KO traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,894,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,440,265. The company has a market capitalization of $311.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $360.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.58.

Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $406.59. 2,039,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,170. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $422.00.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. 8,986,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.13. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.50. 2,293,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.61. Progressive has a 12-month low of $201.34 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

