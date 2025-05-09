Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 10,714 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 442.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

RGNX opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.11. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 283.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 target price on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

