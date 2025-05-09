Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 433 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 941.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maren Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 167,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 508.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 477.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of HIFS opened at $259.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.97. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

