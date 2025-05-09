Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,746 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 556.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TZOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $14.27 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $160.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 210.54% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,382,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,879,940.96. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,630. 57.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

