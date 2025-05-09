Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 585 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $58.40 on Friday. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

