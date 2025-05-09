Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 3,850 iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 2.0 %

IAUM opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.