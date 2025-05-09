Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 273.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TWFG were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TWFG by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TWFG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TWFG by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter.

TWFG stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a current ratio of 122.61. TWFG, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

TWFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TWFG from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TWFG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

