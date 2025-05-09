Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,433 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 469.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digimarc by 41.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Digimarc from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Digimarc Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $13.47 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a market cap of $290.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Digimarc Profile

(Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

