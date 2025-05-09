Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,549 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 673.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 60,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPCR opened at $26.82 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of -1.69.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GPCR. William Blair started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

