Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 510 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 7,285.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $23,482,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,302,000 after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Talen Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,794,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.18.

Talen Energy Price Performance

TLN stock opened at $229.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $258.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.48.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). Talen Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 50.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

