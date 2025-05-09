Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,923 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 335,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.14.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $120.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.43%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.