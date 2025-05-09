Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Life360 were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Life360 by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life360 news, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $139,493.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,511. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $135,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,699.90. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,485 shares of company stock worth $7,336,900 over the last 90 days.

Life360 Trading Up 0.8 %

LIF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.67. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.77.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

