Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Merus were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merus by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.15.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.