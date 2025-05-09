Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,302 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 581,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515,148 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,362.70. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,004.23. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

