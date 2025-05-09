Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 2,369.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 3,320.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

