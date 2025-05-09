Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 262.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Globant were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $96.23 and a 1 year high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.13.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

