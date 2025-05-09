Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 162.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 124,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,185,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 171,918 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 177,643 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.98 and a beta of 0.74. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.34 million. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIR. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

