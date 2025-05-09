Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 345.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 238,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 561.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 343,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 31,891.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BW opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.07 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

