Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 411.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 25.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

CGEM opened at $7.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $459.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.07.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $106,872.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,197.13. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $41,754.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,618.92. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

