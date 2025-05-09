Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

