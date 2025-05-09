Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $104,000 Stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 761.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $631.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Further Reading

