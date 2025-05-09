Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $118,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

