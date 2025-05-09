Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,930 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,253,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,676,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,647 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TME. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura Securities raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.