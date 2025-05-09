Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) by 192.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,123 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 82,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.43. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

