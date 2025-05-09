Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $123,000 in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $26.86 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

