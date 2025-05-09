Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Energy Services of America in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 678,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,878 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Stock Up 4.8 %

ESOA stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Mark Prince acquired 21,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $230,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,778.16. This represents a 26.56 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.