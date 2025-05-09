Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 13,384 Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $5.28 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $375.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORIC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

