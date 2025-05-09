Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,015 Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 201.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 626.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 248,230 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TMF stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $35.87 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

