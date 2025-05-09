Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 587 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4,192.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NICE were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NICE by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in NICE by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.29.

NICE Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $163.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $229.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day moving average of $165.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $721.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.47 million. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.