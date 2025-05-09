Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 641 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBMS. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 864.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.