Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) by 1,106.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Summit Midstream were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $3,829,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $2,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $34,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,113.90. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,052 shares of company stock worth $807,596 in the last 90 days. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Summit Midstream stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33.

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.12) EPS.

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

