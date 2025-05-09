Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 206,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $43.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. This trade represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

