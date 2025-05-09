Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 11,813 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,504,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 86,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,448.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,879,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after buying an additional 1,805,597 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,399,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 633,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,788,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

PEB opened at $9.50 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

