Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,409 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in HashiCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $34.78 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $34.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

